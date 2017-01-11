Stuart Tournament Anglers Happy To See Sailfish

By Ed Killer

They’re baaack.

Not long after Thanksgiving, anglers on Florida’s Treasure Coast set sights on the warm-water eddies spinning westward from the Gulf Stream. Typically, December and January make up the sailfish season in this region, as thousands of sailfish migrate south along the coastline to their winter spots off Mexico.

Four tournaments take place on the Treasure Coast each season. For much of the last two sailfish seasons, the sailfish have been few in numbers. That all changed this year.

The fourth annual Fish Heads Invitational Sailfish Tournament sailed out of Sailfish Marina on Stuart’s Manatee Pocket Nov. 29-30. A fleet of 18 boats compiled the young event’s catch record of 108 sailfish releases. Martha D with Capt. Scott Fawcett, owner Ryan Dayton of Wellington and Maryland, angler Dan Hall and mates Kyle Francis and Matt Coppelletta caught 14 sailfish to win the tournament. Miss Victoria led by Capt. Brian Speedy caught 12 to finish second. Ohana led by Capt. Eddie Wheeler placed third with 11 releases.

Fawcett said his team’s big day, where they caught nine, came to the south of Stuart, off Juno Beach, in about 120 to 200 feet of water. The weather was oddly spring-like–warm with southeasterly winds.

The 28th Pirates Cove Sailfish Classic saw 24 boats enter the tournament. Fishing patterns continued the same way for the three-day event, and the sailfishing was good. The tournament fleet racked up 222 sailfish.

Capt. Josh Chaney led Champagne Lady with owner Tony Ingram of Stuart, anglers Carl Repetto, Rob Miller and Mark Donohue, and crewmen Connor Tillman, Mark McDevitt and Sean Young, to a day-high nine releases on the final day for a fleet-best 20 releases. Showtime! With Capt. Wink Doerzbacher and Vintage with owner and Capt. Hans Kraaz each caught 18 sails and placed second and third, respectively.

Nice start to the month-long tournament season, but the area’s longest-running event, the Stuart Sailfish Club’s 63rd annual Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament was next. And the sea conditions did not remain the same.

The weekend of Dec. 9-11, the Light Tackle swung into action from Sailfish Point Marina. A fleet of 24 boats competing in traditional and amateur divisions endured very rough seas and high winds. The fishing was still pretty good, as the fleet caught and released 152 sailfish.

Toast with Capt. Newt Cagle, owners Jared and Michael Gillman of Palm Beach, anglers Ron Martin, Anthony Rizzo, and Jimbo Brogan, caught and released 14 sailfish to win the event. Cagle and crew caught the go-ahead sailfish about 35 minutes before the tournament’s lines out call to edge out Showtime!, Challenge with Capt. Jim Hardee and Floridian with Capt. Glenn Cameron, each with 13 releases.

Marlin Hunter with owner and team captain Kurt Von Seekamm of Sewall’s Point won the amateur division with six sailfish releases.

So, with 75 percent of the Treasure Coast sailfish tournament season in the books, it’s good to see the area will not have to relinquish its earned nickname from the 1930s – Sailfish Capital of the World.

Ed Killer is the outdoors columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers and is part of the USA Today network.