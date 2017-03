Sugar Creek Marina Tournament Schedule 2017

April 1 ABA Couples

April 8 Berry’s Oconee

April 15 100% Payback

April 20 Thursday-Mid GA Tournament

April 22 ABA AFT

April 29 American Legion

May 6 Berry’s Oconee

May 7 ABA Couples

May 13 ABA AFT

May 20 Berry’s Oconee Classic

May 25 Thursday-Mid GA Tournament

June 3 Mid GA Tournament Trail

June 10 Fishing with Jim Austin

June 17 RAM Truck Open Series

June 22 Thursday-Mid GA Tournament

June 24 ABA AFT

July 15 Mid GA Tournament Trail

July 27 Thursday-Mid GA Tournament

July 29 Mid GA Tournament Trail

August 12 Berry’s Fall

August 19 Mid GA Tournament Trail

August 24 Thursday-Mid GA Tournament

Sept 9 Berry’s Fall

Sept 30 Mid GA Tournament Trail

Oct 7 Berry’s Fall

Nov 4 Berry’s Fall

