Sunken Treasures Henderson/Sackets/Chaumont Bay Report

By Capt. Gene Bolton

Welcome to the 2017 fishing season, the spring fishing has kicked off with great perch fishing across the eastern end of Lake Ontario throughout Chaumont bay and Henderson areas. Best action coming from 12’ to 16’ of water using gold hooks tipped with fat heads. The shoreline brown trout fishing has started down along sands and going down towards Oswego.

The Trout fishing has started off a bit slow, but with some upcoming warm air temps the trout should heat up along the eastern shoreline. Troll 2.2 to 2.8 MPH using small shallow stick baits, along with Michigan stinger spoons. The key to the brown trout fishing along the shorelines is finding the warm pocket of water and work that for best results. Walleye season is only a few weeks away and we are anticipating a great year.

With the water warming up slowly the Walleye will be completing their spawning activities and move into their spring and early summer feeding grounds. Walleye opens up on the first Saturday in May (May 6th), for the best action run stick baits, and worm harnesses along the shallow waters of Black River Bay, Henderson Harbor, Chaumont, and Guffins Bay will all hold their share of EYES throughout the months of May and June. I hope everyone has a safe and fun 2017 fishing season tight lines to all!!! Don’t forget the TROPHY WALLEYE fishing at the end of summer and early fall across the shoals of Lake Ontario, last year was some of the best walleye fishing I’ve seen in years.

