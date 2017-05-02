Surf Fishing

John Detmer

May is a transitional month into summer and also the start of the Annual Sea Turtle Nesting Season (May1st to October 31st) along our Brevard County Beaches. This is a time when the surf anglers, beach walkers, visitors, and families can see nature at its best. Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback Sea Turtles come ashore and lay their eggs where we fish and play. This Annual Sea Turtle Nesting along our Brevard Coastline is one of nature’s mysteries. Check out the Barrier Island Sanctuary in Melbourne Beach for more information and Turtle Walks.

April saw reasonable fishing for those who fished early and got off the beach before the heat. Reports of sheepshead, drum, blues and whiting continued thru the month. Fresh clams and shrimp were the bait of choice. Anglers using cut mullet caught a few left-over blues which made their day.

May suggestions:

One: Wherever you fish, sea grasses and dirty water are a plague to the surf angler. Look for beaches with clean water and a rising tide. I am a believer that the further south you go toward Sebastian Inlet the better the water quality. Melbourne Beach south is always a good bet.

Two, I fish as early as I can see to tie knots and leave the beach before I am overtaken by humanity. Finally, one can’t go wrong with shrimp and clams they are the bait of choice currently.

See You on The Beach!