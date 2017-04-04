Suwannee Fishing Report: 04/2017

SUWANNEE

Spring is here and the fish know it! Warmer temperatures have the fish biting. Sheepshead are everywhere. Make the short run out to the offshore artificial rock piles. You will be glad you did.

Expect get broke off, because Spanish mackerel are also swimming with the convicts.

The bait hatch is well underway. It definitely looks like it is going to be a great spring.

If the weather and wind are keeping you on the hill, a must-do is to take your fishing buddy to eat breakfast. Suwannee Marina is the place to do just that! Sit back enjoy your meal and tell tall tales. Oh my word, what good food. Then take a ride down the Dixie main line. Old Florida at its best.

Need a place to stay for the night Or week, Bills Fish Camp is a great for place to do just that too!

Great folks and all the amenities a fisherman could need!

Get out there and see what Suwannee has to offer, and book a fish or dive charter.

Capt cliff clark

Rig it up charters

1(352)362-1463