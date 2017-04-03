SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

I hope y’all are loving this spring weather, because the fish surely are. The trout bite in Cedar Key is as good as it gets. The grass is starting to come back great right now, and with the water temps rising fast, it will keep growing. Just about all the flats in 2 to 4 feet of water will hold fish. Keeper fish will congregate on certain flats that hold the most bait, so don’t be afraid to move around till you catch a few keepers in an area. The B52 Super Sounder corks rigged with a Saltwater Assassin jig are great search baits. Don’t forget to pop these rigs, because they rattle for a reason.

The sheepshead bite is pretty strong around the full moon when they are ganged up to spawn. The artificial reefs in 15 to 20 feet of water are loaded this time of year. A piece of shrimp or live fiddler crab will be your best bait.

The redfish are also loving the warmer water and are getting more active every day. The creeks east of Cedar Key are pretty good right now, as the fish are making their move from the holes to the creek mouths. They should be gathering up on the points that have good oyster beds or rocks. Be careful if you decide to head that way, because it is very rocky. The grass points toward Suwannee will also be loading up. Same as to the east, the points that have some oyster on them seem to hold the numbers of fish. Well good luck folks and like I always say, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

