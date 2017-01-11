Tales From The Tupperware Navy By: Bruce Butler

Welcome back yak fans, I hope that you all have a great holiday new year! I want to share some ideas about survival tips for winter fishing, apologies and a fishing story.

If you were as crazy as we were to go out in the cold snaps, here are some tips that would’ve helped you to beat the cold. First, like mom always told you, “dress warm” with lots of layers.

Waders, hip boots and the like help keep your feet from freezing. A trick from my Uncle Lew is to put a heat pack in the bottom of each boot; you’ll be good for several hours. However, if you decide to do this, be sure to let some air in on occasion to allow the pack to work properly.

Another great idea is to use Playtex gloves or something similar under your regular gloves, and put Ben-Gay on your hands. My hands always freeze so for me this tip is a lifesaver.

As for apologies, on a past trip we three hardy souls hit the frigid water in the midst of the cold snap. My friend Brian had no waders so I brought him a pair of my old ones to use… I swear to God I didn’t know they had a hole in them. He suffered the first couple of hours before he had to head in. They say they can save most of the toes, so I can’t understand why he’s complaining. In all honesty he is. Anybody want to buy some used waders?

On a recent trip to Hernando county’s pristine shores my buddy Lew and I set out to do a little spring fishing. This area of the coast is loaded with springs fed by the Florida aquifer.

We put in at one of my favorite spots and worked our way across the bay picking up some nice trout on a mixed bag of lures. We used Zara Spook Jrs. in bone, MirrOdines, Lil Johns in glow and Lew’s favorite, Gulp glow shrimp.

Paddling back to the spring I couldn’t get the old Jeannie C. Reilly song Harper Valley PTA out of my head, it had played the day before on a country channel. As we set up at the spring the bite was a little slow and so I started singing verses from Harper Valley.

Out of nowhere I hooked into a nice black drum, “I’m on to something, I thought”, another verse another drum. Lew shook his head and refused to join me in a chorus (his loss), seven drum later he finally caught his first fish. I accused him of humming it but he won’t admit it.

We were primarily fishing straight down into the spring with live shrimp at about 25 to 30 foot depths. It was neat considering that a few feet to either side you could get out and walk. The sides were producing some nice reds, one over thirty, a twenty nine and two nice keepers.

As I hummed one more verse of Harper valley I landed a Dogfish rod and reel combo someone had recently lost, at which point Lew started muttering something about karma. I replied,” the day my momma socked it to the Harper valley PTA”.

If you’ve made it this far I’d like to say hi to everyone in the Tampa bay area as well as all my friends here on the Nature coast.

Tight lines y’all.

Bruce