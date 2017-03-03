tampa bay by: capt woody gore

It looks like we’re going to miss any really cold weather this winter, the water temperatures have moved into the high 60’s and the fish are eating.

With all the warm weather, snook fishing has been very productive, especially if you have scaled sardines (whitebait). You’ll find them around the same places as the summertime.

Top baits still include live greenbacks, shrimp and small pinfish. Snook are not bashful about picking up dead bait lying on the bottom, so don’t forget to dead-stick a few cut baits while anchored.

Artificial lures especially the MirrODine from MirrOlure work wonders for snook, trout and redfish. Use a slow twitching retrieve, which causes these baits to dart from side-to-side. Fish tend to chase and strike as you’re reeling in for another cast, that’s why I always tell folks to pause or stop their baits or lures momentarily about five or ten feet from the boat. You will be amazed how may fish you’ll catch by doing this little maneuver.

Redfish are notorious chasers and the maneuver I mentioned above works great on reds. By now there seems to be plenty of fish roaming around. I haven’t found any big schools, but plenty of singles, doubles and triples.

You can find these fish on the broken bottom grass flats, submerged oyster bars and mangrove shorelines. Docks, especially the older ones seem to attract redfish.

Try skipping artificial’s or live shrimp around and under the docks, twitch it a couple of times and if there’s a fish there, he’ll eat it. Out on the grass flats and around some of the larger oyster bars try greenbacks broken in half, shrimp and cutup dollar size pins.

Good clean moving water and a popping cork with either live shrimp or DOA or Gulp Shrimp prove deadly in catching spotted sea trout. Also, soft plastics, especially curly and paddle tail jigs work great when fished on a jighead.

Be sure to twitch and bounce the lure off the bottom. Be prepared, because the bite normally comes as the bait falls. This technique normally produces large trout.

Tampa Bay certainly has its share of cobia. However, the average angler never catches them because they only see one by happen chance. Most anglers would rather target snook and redfish than go looking for cobia.

Many cruise the flats, hang around markers, bridges and swim up and down the bay. They are great angling adversaries and excellent table fare. This time of year, they hang around the power plants. All you need is a large shrimp on a quarter ounce jighead, free lined pinfish or a small or chunk of crab

If you’re looking for sheepshead, flounder, snappers and grunts, try fishing markers, bridges, docks, seawalls, rock piles, oyster bars or practically any type of barnacle encrusted structure. Shrimp and fiddler crabs seem to be the bait of choice.

If you have shrimp left after a previous trip, freeze them in plastic bag. When you get to your favorite spot, chop up the frozen shrimp and use them for chum to get the bite going. Remember, be mindful of the current, you don’t want to push them off your favorite rock pile.

“Give Me a Call & Let’s Go Fishing” – 813-477-3814 Captain Woody Gore is the area’s top fishing guide. Guiding and fishing the west central Florida areas for over fifty years; he offers world class fishing adventures and a lifetime of memories.

Multi-boat Group Charters With years of organizational experience and access to the areas most experienced captains, Captain Woody can arrange and coordinate any outing or tournament. Just tell him what you need and it’s done. WWW.CAPTAINWOODYGORE.COM, Email: fishing@captainwoodygore.com or give him a call at 813-477-3814.