Tarpon Forecast



We had a great late tarpon season, but now with the water temps dropping below that magic number, the tarpon have moved offshore. Good thing is, in between these fronts that push through this time of year, the tarpon will show up in mass numbers, if it warms up enough. That will be the pattern for tarpon over the next few months in the Everglades.

The sight fishing for redfish and snook has been still really good and will get better as the water temp keep falling. With the bluebird skies that we have during and after fronts, makes for ideal sight fishing conditions. Even though the water temps have dropped, we still haven’t had that real strong cold front to push a lot of fish into the backcountry. There are still plenty of fish on the coast.

