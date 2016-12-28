Taxidermy Starts With the Owner of the Trophy

Some Taxidermist have a different way on how to take care of your trophy fish. This is how Hirsch Taxidermy prefers it. Determine the “show” side of the trophy. Keep this “show side” up at all times. Cover the show side of the fish with this 20 Mule Team Borax. Wrap entire fish in a wet towel, and wrap in plastic bag. Do NOT wrap in paper.

If you do not have borax, make sure you wrap it in the wet towel. Lay the fish on a flat surface with ice underneath to keep the fish cold. Do not lay the fish directly on the ice or plastic. Bring it to taxidermist as soon as possible, if you have to freeze the the fish, lay it flat in the freezer. Preferably only freeze for a few weeks, as longer freezing can cause damage to the fish. Always remember to photograph your fish!

Photos should to be taken within 60 seconds of dispatching your fish, because color and spot pattern changes occur quickly. Do NOT gut the fish.

