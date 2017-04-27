The Guides Angle

by Chris Scalley

Now that spring is well underway, trout in most streams are now keyed in on the surface for food. While our springtime insect hatches in most Southern trout waters are fleeting and sporadic, keep your dry fly box handy. Mayfly adults have been available for a couple months since March, and caddisflies actually live up to six to eight weeks after they hatch as adults.

Even if you don’t see rising fish, anglers can dead drift dries on seams and foam lines with surprising success. During this later spring window in May, caddis in particular will begin laying eggs and subsequently die on or near the water’s surface. Early mornings and late evenings can be excellent in May during these low light windows. The insects seem to peak in activity causing voracious feeding frenzies among the trout.