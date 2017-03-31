This month has not seen any extra offshore fishing. The Wadmacallit out of Charleston posted a great catch on Blackfin, and the Bruno out of Georgetown also had a good day. However, all this just happened in early March. The weather went downhill from that point, and we saw season-low temperatures and even snow! Although, this weather event was fairly short lived and temps are rising back up, what matters is whether the wind lays down enough to get offshore. The fish will be there if warm temperatures stay on the bank.

The dolphin report in the Deep South has not started hard, as the action has only been scattered in south Florida. However, whenever the action in South Florida heats up, we will be just days away from the dolphin migration. So, sharpen your hooks and be on standby to go. The season will be on us before you can blink. Are you ready? It takes a lot of preparation to have all your gear, boat and time ready to go when the weather gives you the chance. Be ready!

Freshwater and inshore fishing has been on fire. Fish have been biting in the lakes, rivers and ponds. Bass, crappie, and catfish have all been biting, as well as inshore fish. And sheepshead are already showing up. There is so much opportunity for fishing in the state of South Carolina, so make sure you find a way to get out and experience the fishing that is available to you.

People are often curious about bill fishing tournaments, and the most common question I get asked is, “How do you get those big fish in the boat?” Oftentimes, people think that is the hardest part of the process of catching a blue marlin that is big enough to weigh for the big fish prize. Believe it or not, the hardest thing is getting the right bite. I have always said it takes a certain amount of skill to consistently catch blue marlin. It takes the same amount of luck to get the right bite by a big fish on tournament day. There is a lot of truth to the old saying, “I would rather be lucky than good any day,” as the skill comes in after you get the bite. A good team knows what to do and how to feed off of each other.

Once you get a good bite and the hook is firmly in place, the fish’s fate is pretty much sealed at that point assuming everyone does their job. When the call is made to boat a fish, it takes little time in most cases. The mate and gaff man bring fish back to the transom door. The fish is positioned with its head and body lined up in the door, and the bill is pulled forward through the door. At this time, everyone with gloves on grabs the fish. Using a teamwork 1, 2, 3 pull, it is pulled inside. The 1, 2, 3 pull can be repeated until it is inside of the cockpit. The deal is final when the transom door is shut, and celebrating is appropriate at this time.

Tournament fishing for blue marlin has always been one of my favorite team sports of my lifetime. I have been very fortunate to be involved with great teams including The Big Kahuna, who I currently fish with today, as well as with great teams in the early days on the Aut Top Sea, The Producer, Big Sky, and the Game On. Once again, the hardest part of blue marlin fishing is getting the right bite. It takes a certain amount of luck to get the big girl. Whether you fish or not, get out and support the S.C. Governor’s Cup Tournaments; there is good fun to be had for the entire family.

So, get out on the water and have fun in our beautiful state. There are many outdoor activities to be enjoyed. Fishing will be fantastic the next few months. Tight Lines and God Bless All.

John Hurst

