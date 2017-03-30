By Tammy Parris

Fishing is more than reeling in your catch, even though that is an awesome part! I have the privilege of not only leading the Swainglers, but also teaching a class, every Thursday, for eight weeks at Swain High School. The group of thirty-six students are: the LIM, Leader In Me Group, Fishing Fundamentals. Our goal (WIG, Wildy Important Goal). is to build fishing lures. We will display our lures at Leadership Day in April. Along with building lures, we have fishing trivia contests. Students answer various questions that range from the most popular fishing knot to how moon phases effect fishing.

Students start with an assortment of lure parts and transform them into a usable fishing lure. The table is covered with hooks, spoons, weights, eyelets, blades, wire shafts, beads, etc. So far, we have built spinner baits made with french blades. Anglers gather their materials, along with their pliers, to begin construction. Some students work solo while others work in groups, collaborating and determining what the fish will like and hit.

Leadership and patience are the main attributes in this process. The more experienced students assist the others, which gives them pride in helping someone else. “Book education” is very important in these young minds, while in high school, but “hands on” learning is just as valuable! The finished products will be displayed at Leadership Day in April at Swain County High School. The Leader In Me is Franklin Covey’s whole school transformation process. It teaches 21st century leadership and life skills to students and creates a culture of student empowerment based on the idea that every child can be a leader. I want to instill in the students a mindset to “Forget all the reasons it won’t work, but believe the one reason it will!” Not only in building lures, but also in life!

