TideSlide Mooring Systems

BUILT TO FIT ANY SIZE BOAT

Boat owners’ lives are easier when they don’t have to guess how long their lines need to be for any given tide. By eliminating the slack line typically required, TideSlide by PSI Marine enables users to simply pull up to the dock and tie-up. This mooring system is offered in models with a solid 316L stainless steel shaft from 1″ to 24″ in diameter, meeting the needs of small boats to vessels weighing thousands of tons. No vessel is too big to benefit.

TideSlide prevents inertial loading, increasing the overall strength of the lines and cleats. The system’s free vertical movement absorbs built up energy, allowing the boat to be held safely and securely, especially with wind, waves and tides present.

Designed and constructed for long-term use, the patented, self-lubricating TideSlide uses an incredibly strong proprietary polymer mooring block. It also features a built-in hook for stowage. It has no bearings to fail and doesn’t bind.

Easy to use, children and non-boating friends can assist with docking. Maintenance-free and simple to install.

The system is storm-tested and proven to withstand the harshest environments and worst weather thus increasing the chances of a boat surviving a catastrophic storm or hurricane.

TideSlide’s starting price of $329 includes US shipping and hardware.

