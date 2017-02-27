Tie One On! for Project Healing Waters

Rendezvous Restaurant, Maggie Valley, NC

March 5, 2017, 1-6 p.m.

The Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians and the Cataloochee Chapter of Trout Unlimited are teaming up for a “TIE ONE ONE” event to support Project Healing Waters.

Bring your fly tying stuff and tie some flies for a veteran’s fly box. If you don’t tie, come out, talk fishing and see some of the best fly tyers in the Southeast. Rendezvous Restaurant is in the Maggie Valley Inn and Conference Center, 70 Soco Road in Maggie Valley.

For more information, contact Bob Nanney at fearnofishbob@att.net or 828-246-8015.