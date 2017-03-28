Torpedo Fishing Products is a leader in developing innovative alternatives to trollers. While at a show this off-season, The Angler was fortunate to discuss some intricate trolling tactics and rigging technuiques with the innovators at Torpedo Fishing products www.torpedodivers.com. We agreed that they would share some of these tactics with The Angler readers to help them improve their catch and provide “outside the box” tricks to improve your spread and catch.

They have many tips and products displayed on their website www.torpedodivers.com and Facebook page.

Today’s Tip: Weighted Steel vs. Conventional Copper

– Starts off spool quicker, shortening rigging time

– No memory and smooth, much more fishermen friendly

– Backlashes much less likely with weighted steel

– Doesn’t Kink

– Comparable Sink Rates

