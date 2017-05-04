Tough Guys Catch Mahi!

Joe Cramer (standing center) and crew caught these 32-pound, 18-pound and 26-pound dolphin about 35 miles northeast of Sebastian Inlet.

The “Island Girl”, owned by Joe Cramer out of Sebastian River Marina, hooked up with some nice dolphin over the cones northeast of Sebastian Inlet.

A 32-pound bull was caught on a rigged mullet on a planner. The others were caught on rigged ballyhoo with mylar skirts, made by Capt. Tommy “Old Dog” Smith. Pictured left to right, Capt. Tommy “Old Dog” Smith, standing Joe Cramer, kneeling David Beeman, and Tom Heitl. At 240-feet the group was on the edge of the stream and a nice weed line, flying fish and birds working. They knew they were going to have a good day and went in at 12:30, with enough fish for the day.