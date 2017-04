Tournament Schedule

If you would like to see your upcoming tournament listed in The Angler Magazine tournament page, email bobr@theanglermagazine.com or call 706-614-8231

Date Tournament Lake/Ramp Contact

May 7 Reel Money Eufaula/Lakepoint (229) 416-5661

May 7 American Fishing Tour West Point/Highland (404) 550-3610

May 13 Fishers of Men West Point/Highland (706) 315-8490

May 20 Highland Team West Point/Highland (706) 523-0547

May 21 Eufaula Bass Trail Eufaula/Lakepoint (334) 726-5697

June 3 Alabama Children’s Classic Eufaula/Lakepoint (334) 687-6266

June 3 American Fishing Tour Blackshear/Mega (229) 886-4087

June 3&4 American Fishing Tour West Point/Highland (404) 550-3610

June 4 Reel Money Eufaula/Lakepoint (229) 416-5661

June 10 Highland Team West Point/Highland (706) 523-0547

June 10 American Fishing Tour Sinclair/Little River (770) 365-4795

June 17 American Bass Anglers Couples West Point/Highland (478) 714-1272

June 17 Eufaula Bass Trail Eufaula/Lakepoint (334) 726-5697

June 24 American Fishing Tour Blackshear/Mega (229) 886-4087

June 25 West Point Extreme Kids West Point/Highland (706) 523-0547

July 8 Highland Team West Point/Highland (706) 523-0547