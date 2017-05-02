Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) March Tournament Results

Franqui winner of TCC Senior Division March Surf Casting Tournament

Ciara Franqui won first place in the Treasure Coast Casters March surf casting tournament, which was held on March 19 in Fort Pierce. Nicholas Rosario won second place.

Surf fishing was a first for a few of the Casters, and according to tournament organizers Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward, “The kids fished their hearts out, but only five fish were caught. It was a learning experience for everyone.”

Franqui caught three whiting, the largest weighing 12-ounces, which earned the Oak Hammock Middle School student a total of 30 points, as well as the winner of the largest fish trophy. Rosario, a Southern Oaks Middle School student, caught both a whiting and a jack, earning him a total of 20 points.

Prior to fishing, guest speaker Rich Vidulich, also known as Pompano Rich, offered tips and advice on surf fishing to the group, and he even brought with him his tricks of the trade—a surf rod, sand fleas, and fish bites, which he shared with the junior anglers.

Mounts winner of TCC Junior Division ‘From the Shore’ March Tournament

Treasure Coast Casters Junior Division March tournament was held in Fort Pierce on March 26. The tournament began with a short shower, but it didn’t keep the Casters at bay very long.

A variety of fish were caught, weighed and then released including a 2.11-pound sheepshead by Emmett Mounts; a 5.05-pound, 27-inch snook by Brexton Hager; a nice size jack by Dayton Franqui; a puffer by Dillon Furiaro; a Spanish mackerel by Cameron Hicks and a needle fish by Marcus Schubart.

Emmet Mounts, a second-grade student at Rivers Edge Elementary, won first place. Dayton Franqui, a first-grade student at Oak Hammock, won second place. Dillon Furiato, a first-grade student at Manatee Academy, won third place, and Brexton Hager won the biggest fish award for his 27-inch snook.

In addition to the fishing, the junior anglers enjoyed a painted rock hunt afterwards. And, good byes are never easy, but the group bid Theresa and John Gilson, who have supported Treasure Coat Casters since it was formed, farewell as they move away from the Sunshine State.

The next TCC Junior Angler tournament is scheduled for May 7, 2017.

Biggest Snook - Brexton Hager



March Junior Division tournament winners. Photo credit: Treasure Coast Casters.



Juniors-Group Photo



Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For more information, visit www.treasurecoastcasters.org or visit Treasure Coast Casters on Facebook.