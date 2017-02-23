Treasure Coast Scuba Diving Conditions and Forecast: March 2017

Above the surface, divers should expect weather conditions to become increasingly more favorable as the frequent cold fronts of winter begin to subside. More opportunities to head offshore should allow divers to make the most of the last few weeks of lobster season before it closes at the end of March.

Offshore conditions are quite predictable this time of year provided an eye is kept to the wind. Strong northerly winds during the winter months should begin to fade allowing water to clear in a few days. So far, this year has been dry with minimal rain and very little freshwater runoff from local canals so visibility on the Treasure Coast has been quite good! Passing fronts may churn the shallow water close to shore but after a few days of calm conditions this turbidity settles down and clear water returns. On an incoming tide, clear water is reaching far inshore to the Stuart sandbar. Snorkeling can be quite good here along the mangroves and some of the deep edges of the spoil islands just south of the Stuart Causeway.

Hunters should check fishing regulations before heading out since many seasons and size limits have recently changed. Mutton, amberjack and hogfish all have new sizes and/or seasons that have been recently modified that divers should be aware of; additionally, rules for federal and state waters differ. Please refer to MYFWC.com for more information to stay on top of changing limits.

March is the last chance lobster hunters have to catch dinner before the season closes at the end of the month. Many have found success off local beaches in shallow water with big bugs over six-pounds being caught recently. This time of year, divers may notice an increase in the number of egg-bearing female lobsters since the breeding season starts soon. The bright orange eggs are easy to spot but are sometimes overlooked so divers are wise to double check the underside of the tail for eggs. Pregnant female lobsters are easy to identify also since they usually keep their tail curled up, protecting the eggs underneath. Care should be taken to avoid unnecessary damage to females during capture to increase their chances of survival and release of their offspring.

