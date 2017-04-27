Treasure Coast Scuba Diving Conditions and Forecast: May 2017

May marks the return of great diving conditions to the Treasure Coast as water temperatures rise above 80° for the first time in months and sea conditions become increasingly more favorable. Hunters know grouper season opens this month too and many will be out opening day for the first crack at a big one. Since summer is right around the corner, this time of year also marks the first dive of the season for many locals and a thorough shakedown of gear and equipment is always a great idea before heading out.

As summer approaches and winds become more favorable for trips offshore, divers should expect to have more opportunities to make the most of what our area has to offer and get wet. Many divers say “call me when its 80°” and this month should be when local waters cross that mark for the first time in months! Calm seas should also allow access to many of the shallow reefs along local beaches too and these dive sites should start to experience clear water once again. Beach dive sites such as Bryn Mawr Beach, the Georges Valentine wreck off the House of Refuge and Bathtub Beach make for great snorkeling, freediving and scuba diving.

Spearfishermen know grouper season has been closed on the east coast since the first of the year and many consider it a tradition to get out on opening day with the hopes of landing a big one. Many divers organize special trips to take advantage of the start of the season too including some sites usually picked over later in the year, like the David-T or the cement barge out of Stuart. These areas can hold some big fish come opening day. An eye should be kept out for passing cobia as they have been reported in good numbers this year. Be prepared with a flashlight to follow grouper who duck into dark ledges in an attempt to evade capture.

Even though we had a warm winter this year, for many, May could mark the first dive of the year. Gear sitting in storage should have a complete shakedown before heading out for the first time, especially if it’s been months since its last use. With the summer dive season right around the corner, now is a great time review tank inspection stickers and check hydro dates to ensure both are current; this will help avoid any surprises when having tanks refilled. Gear in storage should be tested for function to ensure a safe dive and any safety concern should be dealt with before heading offshore. Regulator service at the dive shop may take up to a week this time of year, so plan accordingly. A quick pool session is also a great way to brush up on skills and shake down any issues before heading out on the next dive.