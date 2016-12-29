Treasure Coast ‘From the Shore’ Fishing Report and Forecast: January 2017

Northeast winds will blow all of January and make it hard to fish the surf because of weeds and high surf. If you get a break in the wind, look for bluefish be biting. Use spoons or big plugs to get these fish to eat and dead cut bait like mullet will work great. Hobe Sound public beach is a great place to go and get a bite. Deep water and near shore reef makes the fish stay in close. Snook season is closed so catch and release only. Look for these to be around docks and bridges and look for a cold front to really turn them on. Best bets would be where there are lights, such as Roosevelt Bridge, Stuart Bridge, Fort Pierce Inlet and Jensen Beach Causeway. Use Flair Hawks, soft rubber swim baits and plugs that get deep. The bottom is where these fish will be, so work your lure slow. Pompano will be at the Little Jim Bridge in Jensen Beach. Get your spot and start jigging. They are in schools just like jacks. If you catch one, you will catch more. Get there when there is a nice moving tide and jig slow. Surf find them around House of Refuge, Walton Rocks and Bob Graham. Just check what the water looks like before you set up. Trout and redfish will be along the shore of the river. Check out the wind to decide where to fish, east side or west side. On the east side, Middle Cove, Bear Point, and all the openings from Jensen Beach to Fort Pierce. West side, look from Walton Road up to Fort Pierce. Shrimp under a popping cork and soft rubber baits. Try a top water bait to see them hit hard. Happy New Year and tight lines.

FORECAST BY: Chris Sharp

Beachwalker Guide Service

Phone: (772) 475-8412

Email: beachwalker32@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/BeachwalkerGuideService