Treasure Coast ‘From the Shore’ Fishing Report and Forecast: March 2017

March will be a month of change. With the warmer weather, tarpon will be starting to show up around inlets and bridges. Snook fishing will be hot on the beach and getting there early will make the whole difference of catching and not. If it rains a lot during the month, go to the St. Lucie Locks to see if the water is running. If so, the snook bite will be great. I always use plugs from Yo-Zuri but you can catch them on soft baits and jigs. Best location bets are Walton Rocks and St. Lucie Locks.

Huge jack crevalle will be in the river but most will be caught on the beaches. They start to spawn offshore and you catch these big boys on topwater plugs, spoons and even dead bait. Look for incoming tide to fish and they will be at your feet. Best location to go to is hands down Walton Rocks Beach. This beach has a great reef and has the outflow from the powerplant.

Bluefish will be making their last showing and they will be hungry. Cut bait and spoons will work great and fish high tide. Best place to fish is Hobe Sound Beach and get there early and walk about 100 yards to the left and look where the reef comes close to the beach.

Tarpon fishing will start to get good and there is no better place than the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart and using threadfin as bait can’t be beat. Fishing night time will give you a better chance to get on these fish. Fish moving tide and where there are lights. Use heavy gear 65-pound braid or more, and number 9 circle hook tied to 80-pound leader.

Redfish will be good too with little ones around the flats from the west side of river to the east side. Bull redfish will be at the Sebastian Inlet, the hands down best place to have a chance at catching these big fish. Pinfish, pigfish and mullet work great, but jigs, plugs and soft rubber baits also work great with moving tide. Get there early because crowds are crazy, and fish the south side of the inlet on the beach for some great action.

Tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Chris Sharp

Beachwalker Guide Service

Phone: (772) 475-8412

Email: beachwalker32@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/BeachwalkerGuideService