Trophy Musky Hunting with the Waterwolf and SeaGypsy

By Frank Geremski, Publisher Upstate NY Angler Magazine

During my lifetime fishing obsession, I conclude that focus may be the most important ingredient to success. My most successful days on the water, were coupled with the engagement and effort that I invested into the trip. I learned more about focus on one trip with Bob Walters of Waterwolf Charters than any other day that I can recall. It wasn’t only Bob’s commitment to every detail that gets put into each musky rig, it’s Capt. Darryl Raate’s focus on fishing Upstate NY period. Bob and Darryl are both Oswego County based salmon guides that team up each fall after salmon season and head north when many pro’s head south. They invest 2 months into obsessive hard core musky fishing from mid-October to Dec.15th, close of the muskie season on the St. Lawrence River and NY State. Capt. Darryl’s recollection of techniques, fisheries management, knowledge of hotspots, local methods and diverse familiarity is unique and impressive. Darryl grew up the son of one of Oswego’s first salmon charter boat captains, and he rigged on his dads boat all his life. His focus on Upstate NY fishing and time spent advancing tactics and devotion to his craft is impressive. Though Darryl is a Lake Ontario guide for trout and salmon, he gave me quite a few spots in the ADKs and Tughill, that I am planning to add to my 2017 fishing. The Angler Magazine will be extending coverage of musky fishing with Waterwolf Charters in the Oct-Dec. issue from the St. Lawrence River in 2017, and will be adding occasional salmon fishing tips from Darryl and Waterwolf Charters.

Mike Muehlemann is a technology executive and fisherman who has chartered Waterwolf six times this season to field test his invention, the SeaGypsy. The SeaGypsy is a downrigger camera system which transmits live data to wifi connected screens that allow everyone on the boat to monitor their lure action from combined or individual screens. There were five total members on our charter and each of us had a handheld screen which augmented the Waterwolf’s permanent screens. Since we had two downrigger cameras active, we had the ability to switch from different channels and watch or record either lure’s presentation. While other applications of similar concepts have existed, Mike’s focus is to streamline and advance this prototype utilizing fresher technology. The ability to monitor changes in lure action due to boat speed, current and lure of choice characteristics is invaluable. Witnessing and recording when and why a strike occurs may become a revolutionary technology. Darryl and The Waterwolf have been field testing the SeaGypsy camera every trip this muskie season, and utilized the camera system during their 2016 Lake Ontario salmon trips. The intention is to continue making improvements through rigorous field testing during the 2017 salmon and muskie seasons. The Sea Gypsy is just in the field testing phase, and may never be enhanced to Mike’s standard to go forward with marketing, though Waterwolf will certainly continue to employ one of the architypes available. Mr.Muelhemann’s focus is also on catching trophy fish and that’s why he’s out with Waterwolf and Bob Walters. To inquire about the SeaGypsy email Mike at muehlemann@illuminationtech.com.

Bob Walter’s is truly focused on St. Lawrence muskies. His comfortably heated and protected 31’ craft is a seemingly muskie fishing research vessel. He executes all the knowledge, tackle, and fishing tools that he has accumulated in over 20 years pursuing these majestic fresh-water monsters. Not only is Bob convinced that a new world recold muskie is imminent from our prized Upstate NY river, the Waterwolf had the fish on his line while monitoring the strike on his SeaGypsy earlier this month. Though the fish shook off less than a minute into battle, based on lure size to fish guestimate comparison, Bob and Darryl extrapolate that they battled and witnessed a world record strike. Bob utilizes his SeaGypsy, among many electronics to intersect transitioning muskies matriculating between Lake Ontario/St. Lawrences waters amid Carleton and Wolfe Islands.

Waterwolf trolls a combination of large plugs and spoons and often combines both in what local St.Lawrence guides call a Berger King or Berger Rig. This combination was procreated from the 1000 Island Bait Store www.tibait.com in Alexandria Bay, NY. The Berger consists of a large plug like a 13” Believer with a 30-50” leader attached trailed by a large spoon such as a 9 “ Williams spoon. Waterwolf and many other St. Lawrence muskie hunters customize and tape-up these lures. 1000 Island Bait Store has a huge selection of favored local and Great Lakes Region muskie baits and will demonstrate the rig at their impressive store. This rig can also be viewed on our website. Bob trolls the transitions between shoals, channels and points from 30-80’ that are past muskie-producers. Waterwolf utilizes his electronics while monitoring his Sea Gypsy unit to keep his spoon in a desired constant dyeing flutter down and up motion. The Sea Gypsy technology provides true lure action monitoring.

When The Angler Magazine was invited to view the Sea Gypsy in action, we jumped on the opportunity. SeaGypsy and Waterwolf sharing this innovation to our readers and learning more about the elusive muskie’s behavior was exciting. The Angler brought along a technical expert in monitoring, my former mentor when I was an Air Traffic Controller, Tom Deppmeyer. Tom can focus on presentations for hours and has a great eye. Tom transfixed his attention to many quick follows and swim-bys that we observed from our displays. Frequently lake trout followed our Berger rigs and several schools of baitfish and juvenile salmon swam along for long distances of our troll. This intrigue can certainly hold the attention and focus when utilizing trolling techniques and keep members of a fishing party engaged in your presentation. The Angler Mag believes this can be perfect for younger generations interests and attention.

My focus as an avid trout, salmon and steelhead troller is in applying the Sea Gypsy to a steelhead trip. I am very excited anticipating which speed changes, turns and lure dynamics create the most strikes. I focus my attention on the Great Lakes on certain trips to just steelhead strategies and can’t wait to watch the action on the SeaGypsy. I can certainly ascertain why all downrigger anglers would want to utilize this technology to enhance their spreads and dial-in on what triggers a strike and why? We did land a large 34” Northern Pike on our trip and we had one confirmed muskie sighting. Like my steelhead focus, Bob Walters choses to only present his prime muskie lures and commits his St. Lawrence efforts to trophy muskie pursuits. The Waterwolf’s mantra is “MUSKIE’S-all other fish are just bait”. You can view Waterwolf’s videos and muskie data at www.stlawncemuskiefishing.com or book a trip with Bob for next year’s muskie or salmon season. You can also monitor his SeaGypsy field testing firsthand by calling him at 315-529-2697. I am highly anticipating a planned Lake Ontario trip utilizing the SeaGypsy and will be doing a follow-up story in our August edition. If you are a serious troller who would like to help augment Mike’s field testing or would like to get on an inquiry list for the SeaGypsy, email Mike at muehlemann@illuminationtech.com . This tool can certainly increase focus on all downrigger trolling applications.