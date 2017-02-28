Tyndall / East Bay / Crooked Island Sound Forecast – Mar. 2017

Hello anglers! I really get excited about the month of March because water temps are warming and it welcomes our migratory species back to our area. You can almost mark your calendar that the Spanish mackerel will be here in full force by the end of the month. Stock up on tree rigs, Clark spoons, Gotcha Plugs, and casting spoons. Just look for birds bombing and you’re in business. As soon as water temps reach mid 60’s, the Spanish won’t be far behind. I learned years ago to monitor catches of migratory fish miles down the coast. This is applicable to Spanish and King mackerel, Cobia and many others. I pay specific attention to fishing reports from the Big Bend area west to Port St. Joe for fishing success and rest assured my day is coming very soon.

Flats fishing will improve as we approach April and the water warms. Free-lined finger mullet and shrimp will produce many strikes from trout and redfish. Many soft plastics and top water plugs will yield inshore action as well. Vary depths and applications over large areas until you have success. Expect results to fluctuate all month as the last few cold fronts pass through the area.

The sheepshead fishing will most likely be at a peak level this month. Live shrimp and fiddler crabs on a light slip sinker rig is my favorite. I remember 20 years ago, finding sheepshead stacked up in the early spring, and it seemed like it was a secret. I see many folks targeting them in the same areas now, and I only take what I need and move on to another species. Fifteen per person is, in my opinion, excessive. Let’s save some for our kids and grandkids.

Offshore, grouper and snapper of many sorts can be caught this month. Amberjack and triggerfish will be plentiful. This month you will have to be selective when harvesting fish in the gulf, but all are fun to catch and release. Bottom rigs with an 8 ounce lead, 60 pound fluorocarbon leader and a 6/0 circle hook are standard for near shore gulf structures. You can also have some fun working jigs over reefs for Amberjacks; they will attack a multitude of jigs and that’s tons of fun. Triggerfish will attack just about any meat you hang over the boat within 100 yards of structure. They are great for kids because it’s constant action and they pull pretty good for their size.

Good luck folks, and fish on!

CAPT. JASON SHINGLER

Adrenaline On H20

Panama City, FL

(850) 348-2282