U.S. Angler Steve Lessard Crowned Hobie Fishing Worlds Championship

After three days of fish and fun, 11 North American World Championship Team members recently returned to their respective states from Lafourche Parish, La. There they represented the United States and Canada in the sixth-annual Hobie Fishing World Championship, presented by Rhino-Rack and hosted by Hobie Cat Company.

Anglers either qualified through regional tournaments or were invited to attend the crowning event held December 8-10. Competitors from 17 countries fished for the chance to be crowned this year’s Hobie Fishing World Champion. After three days of challenging windy conditions, Steve Lessard deservedly claimed the top prize, becoming the first two-time Hobie Fishing World Champion. Just as soon as handshakes, camaraderie and celebrations were over, the other competitors started planning how the crown could be theirs at the seventh Hobie Fishing World Championship.

“The first major cold front of year hit on day one,” Lessard said. “Honestly, it helped me because I knew fishing conditions would change drastically. I knew it was going to be a physical as well as mental challenge. It’s easy to get discouraged with muddy water and high winds, but I was able to settle in and catch a few fish on the worst day. Day two went better and put me in first place.”

Richard Somerton, representing Australia, took home a hard-fought second place. U.S. angler Matthew Vann rounded out the podium with his third place finish.

Competitors fished for trout, flounder and redfish from identically rigged Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 14s, provided by Hobie Cat and outfitted with Lowrance electronics, Power-Pole MICRO Anchors, Yak-Attack accessories, Ram Mounts and equipment including Daiwa, Lurefans, Hobie Polarized and AFTCO gear.

Bassmaster Elite pro Michael Iaconelli surprised the 49 international competitors when he showed up at the welcome dinner to cheer them on. “Unlike the competitions that I’m involved in, kayak fishing takes more strategy because it is much different and more difficult pedaling to the fish than racing over in a motorized boat,” said Ike. Competitors got a double surprise when he returned to congratulate Steve on his win and participate in the camaraderie that is an integral part of the Hobie Worlds.

In the bayous of southern Louisiana, Lafourche Parish is the gateway to Cajun country and the Gulf of Mexico, offering a distinctly Louisiana “bayou” way of life and memorable experience for competitors. And then there is the fishing. According to Hobie’s Keeton Eoff, this could easily be the kayak fishing capital of the world.

“We are very proud that Hobie Fishing Worlds chose to host their international tournament in Leeville this year. One of the best assets of Lafourche Parish is the world-class fishing, and Hobie anglers have been able to experience what makes our area so exceptional. The visibility of this tournament on a national and international level allows potential visitors to see the recreational value of our destination and why they should experience it firsthand,” said Timothy Bush, executive director of the Bayou Lafourche Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.