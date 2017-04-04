UCF Reel Knights Update – April

By Connor Byrne

The UCF Reel Knights had a good time away from school for spring break during March, allowing us to all get some fishing in. Our president Charles Hertel and Vice President Charlie Kelsey fished Mosquito Lagoon and were able to find a couple of tailing redfish along with a nice gator trout despite the extreme windy conditions. Our clubs inshore tournament also went down in March and we were pleased with the turnout for this semester. Many members and anglers in the tournament had a good time and walked away with an assortment of different cash prizes and raffles.

April is a big month for us with some great events. We have our scramble golf tournament in teams of 4 taking place at Twin Rivers golf club in Oviedo which is something newer for us. We held the tournament for the first time last year and everyone had a blast. We also have our Spring Bass Bankhopper tournament on April 8th which is always a good event. Last semester multiple club size records were broken and we are hoping for some big bass to be caught again this semester as well. We also have 2 partnering events with The Florida Coastal Conservation Association – the Knights Chapter of the CCA Banquet on April 20th along with the CCA Talkin’ Trash Tournament on April 22nd. The CCA Banquet will be held at UCF and is welcome to members of CCA. This event includes silent and live auctions as well as food and beverages. The CCA Talkin’ Trash Tournament is a new tournament we are doing with CCA where the objective is to clean up the local waters around the Mosquito Lagoon and Indian River. Prizes are awarded to the team with the most weight in trash as well as miscellaneous awards such as strangest item collected.

For more information about the UCF Fishing Club and our events be sure to check us out at ucffishingclub.weebly.com and as always thank you for our supporters at Hells Bay and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Tight Lines!