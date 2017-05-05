UCF Reel Knights Update – May

By Connor Byrne

The semester has come to an end for us students and members alike at the UCF Reel Knights Fishing Club. First off, on behalf of all the board members of the club we would like to thank everyone for another awesome school year with the club. We appreciate everyone coming out to meetings, tournaments, and other social events we hosted and are also thankful for all our sponsors and supporters, we would not be where we are without them. The club has been active since 2006 and we are extremely proud to see how it has grown into not only the biggest collegiate fishing club in the state of Florida but one of the biggest and widely known in the country.

This past month members of the club were not blessed with weather conditions we hoped for in terms of wind keeping many anglers away from fishing the lagoon especially in the club kayaks and paddle board. Some members that were able to find a break in the wind for a quick fishing trip did pretty well. One member in particular, Bobby Buzaki, was able to catch his fair share of redfish, black drum and a few upper 20 inch range trout. The events we hosted back in April went well such as the Bass Bankhopper. This tournament was a tough one with not many fish caught. However, the winners of the last tournament, Sandy Teaf and his partner Chad Bass were able to pull it off again and bring home the first place cash prize with our lady angler, Mandy Tuckus, bringing home second place. The CCA Talkin’ Trash Tournament was also another good event allowing us to all get together and clean up our home waters of the Mosquito Lagoon and Indian River.

Once again we would like to thank everyone for another great year and look forward to our next school year in August with the UCF Reel Knights Fishing Club. For more information about the UCF Fishing club and our events be sure to check us out at ucffishingclub.weebly.com and as always thank you for our supporters at Hells Bay and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Tight lines!