Underwater Kinetics Light Cannon eLED

Choosing the right dive light can greatly enhance your dive experience and is crucial to your safety. Underwater Kinetics has offered uncompromising performance since 1971, and their selection of bright, rugged and long-lasting lights covers the spectrum of underwater needs, from primary lights to secondary lights and lights specially designed for photography and video.

For a primary light, UK’s Light Cannon eLED is a perfect choice. It delivers bright illumination and maintains this brightness through the life of the battery. The beam is wide enough for scanning the reef at night or exploration of the interior of a wreck. Using the dovetail handle attachment, either pistol or lantern grips can be attached as well as a photo arm.

The light delivers more than 10 watts of power through a pair of water-cooled, high-intensity LEDs that give the beam the same color as sunlight. The light travels farther through water for maximum visibility. A full or half-power non-breakable locking switch prevents accidental actuation and can be used to extend battery life. It is proudly made in the U.S.A of tough, non-corroding ABS and polycarbonate plastic. The front lens is protected by a heavy rubber boot for drop protection.

