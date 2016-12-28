Upstate NY Angler/JP Ross Photo Contest

Starting in December, Upstate NY Angler Magazine will be featuring a local business with a giveaway and promotion. We will also be requesting and providing daily fishing photos shared with our Instagram Page.

We will be having an Instagram contest in Dec. featuring and giving away a JPRoss custom fly box.

Text me, Frankie at 518-898-6484, your photos starting Dec. 5th and the post with the most likes by Dec.15th at 3pm will win the JPRoss flybox. Text photos with your name and where caught with a text and Instagram likes will judge the contest. GET CLICKING!!

Order products directly from JPRoss website by clicking on their web ad featured with Trout Power video and receive a $50 discount by entering promo code; anglermag.