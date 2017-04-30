Upper Keys Fishing

by Greg Poland

Big news for me I got a new 25ft Contender Bay Boat and would love to get you out on it, here is a photo of my new ride so if you see me on the water stop and say hello. This time of year you will find me fishing the local bridges for the silver king or out in the backcountry doing a little family fishing, it Spring Time in the Florida Keys so that means the tarpon migration is in full swing and its my favorite time to be out on the water.

While fishing the bridges I like to use live mullet or pilchards and you can’t have enough live bait, my new rig has 2 live wells and I start the day by filling them up with as many baits as I can get my hands on. Rig your bait with about 6ft of 60lb fluorocarbon and put it out behind the boat on a cork and wait for the bite.

If you are looking for action with the family this is a great time to get out on the patch reefs or in the backcountry channels, I have been doing a lot of this lately with the spring breakers visiting the area. With a well full of shrimp and a chum block you will find lots of fun fishing and if you put a pinfish pot on a cork you might even find a nice shark to pull on. Here are a few photos from some recent trips, see ya out on the water.

Capt. Greg Poland

305.393.3327

gregpoland.com

Instagram/gregpoland

Facebook Page @Fishing in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland

Greg Poland Photography:

gregpolandphotography.com

gregpolandstudios.com