Upstate NY Angler/HT Enterprises Photo Contest



ENTER TO WIN OUR INSTAGRAM PHOTO CONTEST

Upstate NY Angler Magazine will be having an Instagram contest in March, featuring and giving away four HT Enterprises PPM-1500 Magnum Polar Pop-Up Tip-Ups.

Text me, Frankie at 518-898-6484, your photos and the owners of the two posts with the most likes by March 11th at 5pm will win 2 HT Enterprises PPM-1500 Magnum Polar Pop-Up Tip-Ups. Text photos with your name and where caught and Instagram likes will judge the contest. GET CLICKING!!

Order products directly from HT Enterprises website, www.htent.com.