Upstate NY Winter Trout Fishing

Ever since October 15 most of the trout fishermen that I know have been feeling low. Certainly the prime part of the season is gone. No more easy casting for fish rising to Large Caddis or even Blue wing olives. But for those willing to brave the cold, there can be great reward. Some places are well known like December Steelhead on the Salmon River and some places are less well known like brown trout on the Kayaderosseras creek in Saratoga County. In this article I will mention some of the open trout streams in the areas. These are streams from across our state but mostly within a 2.5 Hr drive from me here is Hamilton County. I will list them by County, and in no particular order. As always check the NY State DEC book or website www.dec.ny.gov for fishing regulations pertaining to the specific water you are planning fish.

During the winter, your best bet will be Nymphs. Everything from large stone fly Nymphs to small midge patterns will work. Streamers can be another good option but generally use a slower retrieve in the colder months. One of my favorite nymph rigs for winter fishing would be a size 4-8 Stonefly nymph followed by a size 12-16 hares Ear nymph trailing a small soft hackle nymph — like a Partridge and Green size 16 and smaller — or a midge. I use 5x tippet tied to the bend of the hook to rig these flies together. This rig is best suited to a tight line nymphing technique, because it will not cast very well at long distances.

This by no means a complete list of trout water that is open year round, but it will get you started. Check these places out for some fun in the cold! And remember to be very careful wading, and layer up! Nobody wants hypothermia.

Herkimer County: West Canada Creek from Trenton Falls Dam downstream to the first bridge (Comstock Bridge) below the mouth of Cincinnati Creek. And the Hudson River.

Hamilton County: Hudson River, Indian River.

Saratoga County: Kayaderosseras Creek from first railroad bridge upstream

Oneida County: Oneida Creek from Peterboro Road (Rt. 25) downstream to NYS Thruway

Washington County: Batten Kill from Vermont state line downstream to covered bridge at Eagleville.

Madison County: Chenango Canal from Route 46 to Oriskany Creek.

Rensselaer County: Kinderhook Creek from Adams Crossing downstream, and the Hudson River from Troy Dam upstream to Bakers Falls in the Village of Hudson Falls and tributaries in this section to first barrier impassable by fish, Mohawk River below Route 32 bridge.

Essex County: West Branch Ausable River from mouth of Holcomb Pond Outlet downstream to marked boundary 2.2 miles downstream of Monument Falls, West Branch Ausable River from the Whiteface Ski Center bridge downstream to the Rt 86 bridge at the flume. And Schroon River from Schroon Lake upstream to Alder Meadow Rd.