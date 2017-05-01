Venice Offshore May 2017

We are ready for the summer season down here in Venice. Yellowfin tuna have been all over the shelf. A few White and Blue Marlin have been landed as well. We have been Day Deep Dropping for swordfish recently, and have seen lots of success. The warmer weather is here so I am getting pumped up for a few Swordfish night time trips. Many people do not realize we have Swordfish in the northern Gulf.

We do! They have made an amazing comeback over the past decade with the restrictions on long lining in northern Gulf waters. Primarily target Swordfish at night around the full moon. During full moon cycles they tend to rise higher up in the water column. I suggest hiring a local guide in your area to learn a few tricks before attempting it yourself the first time. Also, the tackle and equipment needed to land these beasts can get pricey. Swordfish have the strength of a tuna combined with the acrobatics of a Marlin. Once you see your first Swordfish break the surface in the moonlight you will be hooked for life. Have a great summer. Good Luck and Stay Safe.

Thanks and Stay safe out there

