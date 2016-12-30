By: Captain Jake Rangnow

It’s that time of the year again where the water temperatures are plummeting deep into the 50’s. Avid fishermen everywhere grab their waders and favorite slow sinking plug, to begin the search for big winter trout. I have always been an outdoors enthusiast. Ever since I was young waking up with my father for an early morning deer hunt or a quick trip to a lily pad covered bass pound, to me taking in the outdoors has been what makes every trip a successful one.

Little compares to the experience of getting out of the boat for a wade on a still, pre-frontal morning, with the sun starting to peak up slowing burning away the thick fog that covers the glassy bay. The only things that can be heard are the subtle sounds of mullet beginning to stream and flip; as you know of the yellow mouthed predators that lurk below. Those Sounds are soon to be broken by the persistent sound of a spook clicking across the placid water. Cast after cast with the anticipation building with each twitch of your rod, waiting on the seemingly inevitable crash from a thick bodied winter trout.

If you have ever encountered all of these sights and sounds of wade fishing with this time of year, you will know that actual catch is a mere bonus to the experience of being in the mists of nature at its purest state. I encourage you to get out and explore what nature has to offer, whether it be on your own or with the help of a seasoned guide.

Tight Lines

Tails and Tusk Outfitters | Captain Jake Rangnow