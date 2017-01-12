WAITING WILL BE COSTLY! – Oct 16

WAITING WILL BE

As Summer winds down, football kicks off, school begins, and seasons and time change, for many boaters and anglers, these changes signal the decline of our days on the water. If you are like most people, the usage of the boat goes into a steep nose dive; and before you look up, it’s all over except for the few diehards that are willing to brave any elements winter can produce. Again like most people, you will cover her up for the Winter and wait for Spring.

When the first warm temperatures of Spring arrive, you realize you need engine service; you never replaced that canvas or seat cushion; you never repaired those dings and dents; you never got that new sound system, T-top, battery or new boat; you never found a place to store your boat; or any of a multitude of things. You rush out to your local dealer, repair shop, canvas guy, electronic installer, or boat detailer or dealer, drop off your boat and say, “Can I have her back this weekend?” After a long silence, you discover you are not alone in your waiting and that waiting has just begun. You find yourself on a 3-week waiting list with 35 boats in front of yours on a gorgeous day and in the middle of a hot bite.

Well, Coastal Angler Magazine is here to give you a few helpful time and money-saving ideas that will keep you on the water. Fall and Winter are the perfect months to save yourself a lot of headache and money. All of your local boat dealers, as well as maintenance, repair, replacement, upgrade businesses, and tackle shops are slower during the winter. For you, this means smaller wait times, less headaches, and cost savings on the work or products. Start earlier and save. Boat dealers are changing model years, so look for deals on year-end sales as they stock up with newer models. Repair, replacement, upgrade shops, and tackle shops aren’t totally overwhelmed with rush jobs, making them more friendly and flexible with pricing.

In the long run, a little off-season planning will save you money and time when the bite cranks up. Just because you’re not using her doesn’t mean you can’t take care of her. It also makes the offseason seem to pass much faster as you stay engaged with your boat and tackle. Do your work in the Winter, and spend more time on the water next Spring and Summer.

