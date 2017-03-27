West End International Boat Races

WEST END, BAHAMAS

Event organizers are planning for the inaugural West End International race day April 22 and 23 at West End Village. The high-speed boat races will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Sat., April 22 and Sun., April 23 with a kickoff party Friday night, April 21, at the Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour.

Racers from all over the world will compete at the West End International, with hydroplanes, Jersey skiffs and power boats hurtling up to 170 m.p.h. speeds in the high-paced, high-energy events. In addition to the races, the event will feature food, drinks, music, vendors, shopping and activities for the whole family.

“We’re very excited to host the first ever West End International,” said Betty Bethel, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (BMOT) Director for Grand Bahama. “The event promises fun and excitement for our residents and visitors alike, and we are very excited to host them at the beautiful Old Bahama Bay and the surrounding resorts on West End.”

General admission to the races is free. VIP tickets for the races are $60 and the Friday night VIP kick-off party is $75. Tickets are on sale now at WestEndBoatRaces.com. Information on accommodations at West End is also available on the website.

West End is the oldest town and westernmost settlement on the Grand Bahama Island, and is the island’s capital city.

Sponsorship opportunities for the race are available. To learn more about sponsorships, contact Suzanne Davis at (561) 635-8075.

The West End International is powered by The Islands of the Bahamas, Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour, Island Coastal Charters and Environmental Manufacturing Solutions.

