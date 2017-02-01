Why are Whales Stranding in the Gulf?

By: Matt Love

In recent months, two young sperm whales stranded themselves along

the coast of Louisiana. These events highlight the importance for

quality health and diagnostic information for the marine mammals in

the Gulf of Mexico. What could kill one of the greatest predators to ever

exist on earth?

These animals are harmed by many of the same factors that harm

us, like food scarcity, chronic exposure to pollutants, disease and a poor

environment. For humans, we have the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) to control and prevent disease and injury. To operate

effectively, the CDC relies on consistent and timely data gathered across

the U.S. and beyond. Somewhat analogous to the CDC for marine

mammals like dolphins and whales, the Marine Mammal Health and

Stranding Response Program compiles data on diseases and the wellbeing

of sick or injured animals.

However, there has been a long-standing problem with this program

in the Gulf. Appropriately trained staff available to collect priceless data

points to understand emerging health concerns, or who have the capacity

to help recover a live whale or dolphin, have always been stretched thin.

The limited support available to the diverse group of organizations that

collect this information has caused problems with data consistency.

Lack of consistency inhibits development of an effective database that

enables detection of longer-term trends across the region.

But this situation is beginning to change in the Gulf. Much needed

capacity is now growing thanks to investments resulting from the BP

Deepwater Horizon oil disaster and partnerships with aquariums in

the region. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has provided

grants to Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to improve rehabilitation

capacity and increase the ability to better assess long-term trends in

Gulf populations from the condition of stranded animals. SeaWorld

has formalized a partnership with the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding

Network to provide rehabilitation facilities in San Antonio along with

providing additional diagnostic and veterinary capabilities.

Each of these investments is an important step in our ability to

diagnose and solve problems that are harming these majestic creatures

of the ocean. The Gulf of Mexico is blessed with a diversity of marine

mammal species, and with the $144 million included in the BP

settlement to help marine mammals recover from the BP oil disaster, we

have a real opportunity to improve the health of these animals. However,

we cannot claim to spend this money wisely to mitigate harm if we do

not understand trends in their overall health. In other words, we can’t

manage what we don’t know. To do this we must continue to capitalize

on every opportunity to build a world-class network of trained response

teams, diagnostic capabilities and epidemiology information systems.

Without this capacity we severely hinder our ability to ensure these

species are plying the oceans for generations to come.