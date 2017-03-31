What Spring Brings!

Springtime in the Lowcountry is always a wonderful and beautiful time. The flowers are blooming and trees are filling in once again. The waters are warming, and travelers begin their journey to visit the vast city. For many anglers, we begi

n to see live bait begin to show back up in saltwater creeks and school up on lakes. Some anglers also come out of hiding to get some action.

Anglers in the Lowcountry are excited about the many adventures the springtime brings to the area. While many anglers in the area use live bait for their springtime and summer catches, some anglers like to stick with all artificial bait. Either way, fish will be hungry and will be caught.

When using live bait, some people like to buy bait for their day out, while others try and spend some time catching their own bait. When aiming to catch your own bait, I would suggest a minnow trap first. A torpedo-shaped minnow trap is one of the most versatile. When using these traps, finding a good ditch or cut would be key. I use a sock or pantyhose to keep my bait from floating away once inside the trap. This will allow the fish to be drawn into the trap by the bait. These traps work well for minnows, which are great bait year round. I also suggest having a cast net along for the ride. Typically, a 6- or 7-foot radius net with 3/8-inch mesh works very well. Throwing a cast net is great for your top-water baits, mullet, menhaden, shrimp, etc. When throwing a cast net, it’s best to find an area in the mouths or banks of creeks. This helps with the visibility of bait and helps give a route for bait to run. Another trick for catching live bait would be to fish for bait at night. Generally, boat traffic is slower when it is darker out; therefore, the concentration of bait fish will be greater at night. Bait will typically spend its time in shallower water, so piers and docks are a great place to catch bait. Remember, when catching live bait, you need to have something to keep them alive. Minnow buckets and live wells are great ways to keep them alive and swimming.

If using live bait is not the trick for you, there are plenty of artificial lures and soft plastics on the market to help you catch your springtime fish. Using a Zman Trout eye jig head with an opening night swimming trout trick is a favorite of mine. Another popular method when fishing an artificial lure in saltwater is a popping cork. I use an oval Cajun Thunder popping cork – either yellow or orange – with a Vudu natural shrimp. Attaching about a foot of fluorocarbon to the cork will allow the shrimp – both live and artificial – to swim more freely, attracting the fish to the bait. Another favorite of anglers in both salt and freshwater are top-water lures. Top-water frogs and rats are common for bass in the lakes and rivers, while Heddon spooks and spook jrs. are also very popular top-water lures for both fresh and saltwater. There are many combinations and many lures that can be used to fake a fish out and get them to bite.

Always remember to have fun and enjoy your time on the water. Whether you are using live bait or lures, you can always catch a fish. Feel free to stop by Palmetto State Armory Fishing Outpost to learn tips and tricks, to share stories, or to teach something new to anyone! We always want to see you and welcome you to share with us! Springtime is always a fun time in the Lowcountry for anglers. Don’t forget to let us know what spring brings to you this year!

Courtney Downing

Palmetto State Armory

