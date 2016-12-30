By Michael Lewis

Well, if you have a boat in the water, you’ve got it made. Because most people can’t get their boat in the water when they draw down Lake Lure, you may not have anyone out there to compete with. The bait fish can’t get back up into the creeks, because the creeks are just little trickles of water, so they have to stay out of the drop offs and ledges and they bundle up. The bass don’t have to look very far for food. If you find the baitfish, you can pretty much use any lure you want, as long as, it looks like a minnow, LOL. The important thing is to slow down when you’re fishing. When it’s cold, they don’t like to go very far, very fast. A jig or a spoon will keep the bait in front of the fish longer and a drop shot rig might work even better. The main thing is to get out there.

One of my favorite things to do when they lower the lake is to take pictures of the creeks. You can really learn a lot from the pictures on your phone, especially if you are fishing a lake that has been lowered and is now full again. You can see all the logs, stumps, and rocks that are under the water when the lake is lowered that you can’t normally see except on your depth finder and you have a much sharper image with the photo than you will with your depth finder. So you really learn a lot if you pay attention to what it looks like when the water’s down.

The good thing is, the water is still running in the river above the lake. The trout in there are still hungry and there are several other streams and creeks around the area to explore. Give me a call and don’t forget to take a child fishing and watch them smile!

