Why Go with a Custom Rod?

I have worked in tackle shops the last ten years and often get the question “Why should I go custom?” These customers are talking about custom rods built for their pier fishing pursuits. We do carry a great line of stock rods that fit a variety of needs and budgets. However, the rods that truly stand out and perform better on the pier are and will always be custom rods.

I always inform my customers that a rod is merely a tool that you need to catch fish. The cool thing about building a custom rod is that you can design it specifically for your needs. For example, you can build one for each the following purposes.

1. Species Specific. If you like to catch mackerel from the pier, you would probably want a long spinning rod that can fire out small lures into a heavy wind. If you fish for tarpon, you would probably need an 8 foot stout rod with a softer tip to cast live bait in front of fish, yet still have the power to pressure a big fish. The point is that each species require a different tool and you can get the best tool for the job.

2. Technique Specific. Some anglers like to live bait, some like to vertical jig, some like topwater lures and some may like crankbaits. Each technique requires a different blank with different action to effectively and efficiently use that technique. If you are throwing small crankbaits off the beach, you would use a slower action rod with some give that loads up a light lure for casting. This same rod will have enough flex to absorb the strike on a lure and not pull the small treble hooks out during a fight. The bottom line is no rod can do it all.

3. Style Specific. Each angler has his or her own style of fishing. Some anglers prefer spinning tackle, some prefer baitcasting tackle. It feels right to them. I prefer heavy fiberglass rods for live bait fishing because I use j-hooks and big bait. That is my style. Some guys like circle hooks and spinning rods. They both work. If you are tall or short you can get the rod customized to your build. This will make the rod more manageable and less cumbersome. The rod has to fit the style that you prefer and keep you comfortable.

4. Aesthetics. This is the best part about building a custom rod. You can have it built exactly like YOU want. It can be any color, with any wrap or design you can come up with. You can put your name, nickname or initials on it. You can match the rod to your boat colors, favorite fish or make it seamlessly blend with your favorite reel for an eye catching combo.

The components of any rod are going to include: rod blank, rod grips, reel seat, guides and wraps.

There are tons of options in each of the categories. Whether you choose a graphite blank, fiberglass blank or a hybrid blank, you have to know what you are going to use it for and what you want to the end result to look and feel like. This is where a custom rod builder can guide you in the process of building the rod of your dreams. We can show you some awesome wraps and finishing touches that will make your custom rod a functioning work of art. At T&R Tackle, we carry top of the line components and have been building custom rods for over 60 years! If you have any questions or want to see some quality rods, come by the shop and see us! We can work with any budget you give us and get you back on the water with a one of a kind custom rod.

Josh Manso

aka “King of the Pompano Pier”

T and R Tackle Shop

(954) 776-1055

www.tandrtackleshop.com

facebook.com/tandrtackle

