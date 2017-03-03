Wicked Dry & Cool Performance Shirts

Hook & Tackle, designers, manufacturers and distributors of authentic performance fishing apparel since 1963, introduces the new Wicked Dry & Cool collection.

Designed with a breakthrough Wicked Dry & Cool proprietary fabric that wicks moisture while keeping you cool, the shirts features radial sleeves for expansive arm movement. The extremely light yet durable fabrication offers UPF 50+ sun protection, quick dryness and odor resistance.

Tested and proven to be the coolest shorts in the market, they are now available in four designs from sizes XS-3XL.

For more information, contact Stan at srudman@sportailor.com or visit the site www.hookandtackkle.com.