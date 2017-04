We have FREE entries we are happy to give away!!

The Florida Sports Fishing Association is hosting their 49th Annual Offshore Fishing Tournament on June 3rd at Sunrise Marina, Port Canaveral.

Captains meeting is June 2nd at Kiwanis Island Park.

5,00 Big Fish Grand Prize!!

18,000 In Total Payouts!!

Email Amy Gorrell at agorrell@coastalanglermagazine.com and sign your team up!! Winners will be announced on FB May 17th!!

Sponsored by Coastal Angler Magazine of Brevard and The FSFA!!