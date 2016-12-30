Winter Fishing On Far Western Mountain Lakes

By Aaron Kephart

The cold has finally arrived (it is 21 degrees outside as a write this), and with it comes my favorite time of year to fish for bass on Hiwassee, Chatuge, and Apalachia lakes. We typically catch more fish per trip, on average, this time of year than at any other, and fish will weigh more during the next couple of months than they will at any other time.

There is just something about cold water that fires up the magnum spots and trophy smallmouth. What constitutes productive winter water temperatures for me? My personal favorite water temp range is anywhere from 42-52 degrees. While I have caught fish in water as cold as 36, and Northern anglers routinely catch bass through the ice, it seems that the bite really slows down below 42.

There is a combination of factors that make mountain and highland reservoirs unusually good in the winter. First and foremost, the fish tend to be shallower in the winter than at any other time of year. I think another huge actor is the winter drawdown. While the sight of 50 feet of barren lake bottom, from the shore to the water’s edge, is not the most aesthetically pleasing vision on earth, it certainly provides the fish with fewer options in terms of cover and structure, which naturally makes them a bit easier to locate and catch. All of that exposed lake bank also leads to runoff when we get winter precipitation, which puts some water color into our normally crystal clear lakes.

I think another reason the winter months are so productive is that the fish are exceptionally predictable. Once you figure out what works on a given body of water, under a given set of conditions, you can then run that pattern for years and years under similar conditions. Finally, the fish tend to group up this time of year, and once you find them you can often catch a bunch without moving.

I employ a wide range of baits to catch winter fish, depending upon water temperature and clarity. I typically start out with the following baits tied on: a hair jig that I make myself, a silver buddy or spoon, a mid-depth crankbait, a rattlebait, and an Alabama rig. I love the hair jig just about anywhere: points, underwater structure, bluffs, creek channels, etc. I like the silver buddy in the same places. I keep the mid-depth crankbait and the rattlebait tied on for shallow fishing, and if there is water color those are often the only two baits I use all day.

The Alabama rig was phenomenal when it first came out, and although it doesn’t produce like it did when it was first introduced, it is still a killer on suspended winter fish. These baits are just my preferences: I have also had considerable success on a jig and pig, jerkbait, dropshot, float and fly, fish head spin, swimbait, and several other baits this time of year.

Clients often ask how to dress to stay comfortable for a day of fishing. First and foremost, watch the weather, and plan ahead. I will fish with morning temps in the single digits, and I don’t get cold. However, I won’t go in high winds and low temps. Some of our most productive days are when it is actually snowing (as long as it is not laying to the point where it will make pulling a boat dangerous). Snow actually almost acts as an insulator and seems to warm up the surrounding air a bit, and a 38 or 40 degree rain can be exponentially more miserable than a snowy day. In terms of clothing, the key is to layer. If you ever get cold, you will never get warm again; however, if you can stay warm from the start you will have an enjoyable day. I will give an example of what I am going to wear tomorrow (the forecast is for light winds, a temperature in the morning of 17 degrees, and a high of 40). I am going to start out with some thin liner socks, a pair of heavier wool blend socks over those, and a good pair of insulated Gore-Tex boots. I will have a polypropylene, wicking base layer on, with a fleece base layer over that. I will wear jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, a thin fleece jacket, and a Gore-Tex rainsuit over it all to keep the wind off when I am running between spots. I use a fleece neck gaiter (it is simply amazing – what a difference one of these makes), a quality hat or toboggan, and gloves. I prefer gloves thin enough to fish out of, but that can still keep my hands warm. Experiment until you find what you like.

In terms of location, winter fish set up differently based on water temps, water clarity, different lakes, and even different parts of the same lake. Generally speaking, however, deeper populations of fish like main lake and secondary points, and main lake bluffs. I also catch a ton of fish on creek channels and river channel bends, and sunken roadbeds are winter hotspots.

I would like to offer a couple more points before I close. First and foremost, always fish with someone else in the winter. If you fall out of a boat with a bunch of layers on, getting back in on your own can be almost impossible, especially after the shock of the cold water. Also, keep a full change of clothes in the boat in case you get wet. Finally, make sure your boat is in good shape before you leave the house, and especially look for weak batteries and frozen steering or throttle cables.

If you would like to learn some tactics for catching some big winter bass, call Aaron Kephart with Mountain Lakes Guide Service at 865-466-1345, or visit us on Facebook @mountainlakesguideservice. We are Murphy, North Carolina’s premier trophy spotted and smallmouth guide service, and I would love to put you on some winter giants!