Winter of “What To Do”

By Dale Collins

Winter has finally shown up, and fortunately, the rains have as well. Many anglers put the coffee on, pop a top, or whatever, and chalk it up as fly tying weather. While some do tie flies on these days, the fishing remains great. This is a great chance to break out that GoreTex you got for Christmas. Still yet, for many, this is a season to learn new strategies to use in the coming spring. Moving into April there are some fantastic chances to attend a few shows. Below are some details on a few across the South. If you are in the area near any of these venues, be sure to come by and say hello!

Buckeye United Fly Fishers Show Cincinnati Ohio February 4th – This is a one day show. It is not exactly located in the South, but from parts of Tennessee and Kentucky this is close. The BUFF group does a great job of lining up speakers and vendors for a short and really sweet one-day expo. Tuckaseegee Fly Shop will be attending for the second year.

The Fly Fishing Show, Atlanta Georgia February 3 – 4 – This is the largest showcase of the fly fishing industry under one roof. With that said, it can be overwhelming. Casting demonstrations and speakers will be on hand here as well. Topics will be wide ranging from fly presentation to approach for regions of the Pacific Northwest to southern tailraces.

Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival, Plano Texas March 11-12 – What could better than fly fishing and craft beer under one roof? The ticket to the show gives you access to a wealth of fly fishing knowledge that caters to the beginner, all the way to the avid traveling angler. Ticket also includes tastings of many craft brews from the South. Industry reps will be in attendance, along with Tuckaseegee Fly Shop, to showcase the best of fly fishing in the South. Fly Fishing travel will be showcased as well. Everything is bigger in Texas, this one won’t disappoint.

Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival, Richmond Virginia April 8-9 – With a pinky finger held out, fly fishing and wine just work. It seems like every week a medical association of some sort reveals a study about how a glass of wine per day keeps you healthy. Many people fly fish for the same reason! Some of the biggest names of the sport will be on hand to share their knowledge and experience. Tuck Fly Shop will be in attendance to help showcase the fantastic fly fishing opportunities that exist in Western North Carolina.

Dale Collins is Co-Owner of Tuckaseegee Fly Shop Located in Bryson City NC. For the latest news, fly selection, shuttle info, or stream flows, drop by or call (828) 488-3333.