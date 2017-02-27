Winter Update From The Fly Fishing Museum Of The Southern Appalachians

IMPORTANT!!!!! The museum is seeking sponsors to partner and help fund the next major project as soon as possible! Our next important future project is construction of Phase II, the Aquariums, the Aquatic Species Science Center, the Mountain Stream Tank and some of the chilling equipment. Funding for presentation tanks, filtration systems, plumbing, and the labor portion is urgently needed. The sponsors of the completed aquarium building will be posted in perpetuity. There are sponsor positions for tanks for Muskie, White Bass, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Stillwater, Non-Native Fish, Forage Fish, Mountain Minnows, Native Sunfish, Redhorse Sucker, Threatened Species, or in other words $2,000 (100-gallon vertical tank) to $5000 (600-gallon), which correspond to the various live systems planned. We also are seeking $25,000 in donations for the Trout in the Classroom Regional Center.

The Museum Hall of Fame selection process for 2017 inductions is underway. Nomination forms may be obtained at the museum or by contacting Alen Baker at alenandscottie@aol.com. The inductees will be announced in June and the luncheon to recognize these famers will be held at the Southwestern Community College – Swain Center in the August-September time frame, exact date to be announced soon.

The Museum Hall of Fame Categories are:

Recreation: Examples are Angler; Fly Fishing Club; Amateur or Professional Guide; Amateur or Professional Instructor; Shop Owner/Manager

Crafts: Examples are Amateur or Professional Fly Tyer, Rod Builder, Rod Maker, Outdoor & Wildlife Artist, Illustrator, Woodcarver, Sculptor, Taxidermist

Conservation: Examples are Volunteer or Professional Conservation Leader; Amateur or Professional Scientist

Communications: Examples are Outdoor & Wildlife Photographer, Writer, Author, Playwright, Publisher, Director, Producer