The MarineMax mission is to bring people together – they are United by Water. Sometimes, that means banning the men in order to give the ladies a chance to captain their boats! MarineMax’s exclusive Women on Water (WOW) courses are designed to get women behind the helm and enjoying the boating lifestyle.

These small group seminars, for women only, are designed to build confidence by presenting information in an active, fun, and supportive environment. A class is four to five hours and split in two parts: a classroom session and a practical, on-water session. The laid back approach MarineMax takes to educating female boaters helps to build confidence that they can be the captain of their own ship – no matter how large or small their boat may be.

Women on Water courses cover a variety of important and practical areas of the boating experience, including: boat terminology and anatomy, line handling, knot tying, docking, boat operation and handling, as well as safety, rules of the road, hands-on experience on the water and much more. Participants learn while having a lot of fun and even making some new friends in the process.

For more information about Women on Water classes at MarineMax Palm Beach at PGA Marina call (888) 597-6489 or go to their website. Round up some friends and plan to attend the next class!