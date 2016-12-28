“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”…

Reflections on the Salmon River Run of 2016

By Rachel Lynn Vickers, Angler Magazine Field Expert, and GSLFF Chair Member

As you read the beginning title of my story most people think of the holidays & Christmas, but for most Upstate New York Anglers that time comes a bit earlier in September thru October in the form of a massive spawning migration of over half a million 3-4-year-old chinook (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha) AKA King, and coho (Oncorhynchus kisutch) salmon from Lake Ontario into its largest surrounding cold water tributary, the Salmon River Corridor/watershed. This 17-mile-long stretch of river 12 of which are public access and its tributaries Trout Brook, Orwell Brook, and Beaver Dam Brook support and sustain a true world class fishery, due to its outstanding water quality and help from the DEC funded Salmon River Hatchery which was opened in 1980. This facility provides most of the fish for the now multi-million dollar Lake Ontario salmonid fishery, with over 3.5 million salmonids and trout produced yearly.

When it comes to this time of year, thousands of anglers from novice to professionals ascend on the rural towns of Altmar, Pineville, Pulaski, and Port Ontario, with the opportunity for all to catch large trophy sized salmon. The Salmon River fishery has produced the state record for both coho and chinook salmon, drawing fish enthusiasts from surrounding states and further states like California, Colorado, Florida, and as distant as England, Ireland, Switzerland, Australia, and China! In turn, the economic influx is essential for the surrounding towns’ many diverse local and seasonal businesses to remain, and grow thru out the years. This makes it possible for us anglers to experience, and share this truly amazing, unique world renowned fishery with friends, and future generations of anglers “in the making” to come.

I consider myself very privileged to have a friend, a fellow graduate from Cobleskill who has rental properties, and lives on the river at Port Ontario, just before the Douglaston Salmon Run (DSR) begins. I have been able to experience, and fish the” Run” for the past 12 years. From where I live, the Salmon River is only a 2 ½ hour drive. I would wait for the call in late September early October, pack my gear, drive up and get in a good weekend of fishing. This season I was able to spend 4 consecutive, extended weekends up there most of the month of October. Everyone I interviewed and spoke to from business owners to fellow anglers along the river said the same thing. They all agreed this year was different, it was the most successful and bountiful run they had experienced in the last 3-4 years. Karen Ashley, a manager at Woody’s Tackle and gifts on rt.3 in Pulaski says that about 50 percent of their yearly business comes from the Salmon Run and following trout seasons. She described the overall attitudes as “excited & polite” in regards to visiting fishermen.

Woody’s is open year-round, it also provides hunting gear and serves as the weigh station for all the local fishing derby’s, and instruction to 1st time salmon anglers. Across the Street in a tiny shack with a pop up canopy attached, where a small fish cleaning station owned by Kevin DeOrnellas. Kevin comes up for 8 weeks a year to earn a quick profit cleaning salmon and then heads back home to Lincoln, Michigan. He told me he has seen more anglers catching their daily limit of fish on a consistent basis this year compared to previous runs. Which pleases both the anglers and businesses who profit from their catches.

There is no doubt on the positive impact this sustained fishery has on both the economics and ecology of the area. It has been named as one of the top fishing destinations in the country, and if you have ever experienced it, you will agree that there is no other fishing experience like it. This year I was fortunate enough to witness and film my 14 year old son hook, fight and land his very first King Salmon. A very proud Mom moment for myself, as many parents have shared when they brought their children to this very special fishery, during the most wonderful time of the year for angling enthusiasts.