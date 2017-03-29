XTRATUF Performance Deck Boot

The Performance Deck Boot is a hundred percent waterproof and has a slip-resistant Chevron outsole for traction on slick surfaces. The new spring style also features an XpressCool™ lining to keep feet cool in warmer weather. The Performance Deck Boots are available in ankle and mid heights, and in chocolate/tan, gray/yellow and navy/red color combinations. The SRP is $80.

Features include:

• XpressCool™ lining to keep feet cool in warmer weather

• Full-rubber, lightweight silhouettes

• Slip-resistant chevron outsole

• 6” version features pull-on tabs while 12” version has a rubber grip

