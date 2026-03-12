caught this 11' Tiger Shark in 3/8/26.

This photo captures a large tiger shark successfully landed and controlled in the surf during a shore-based catch. The shark was brought in using heavy tackle and handled quickly in shallow water to ensure both angler safety and fish welfare. Waves breaking around us highlight the real-time conditions of the fight and release process.

This moment reflects the intensity of land-based shark fishing, teamwork required in surf conditions, and the importance of responsible handling practices when targeting large apex predators.

Species: Tiger Shark

Estimated Length: 11 ft 8 in

Estimated Weight: ___ lbs

Location: (Melbourne Beach/ FL)

Method: Land-based / surf fishing

Tackle: (ATX 60-130, Avet 130TRX, 200lb Braid, 1200lb mono leader/900lb cable/20/0 Catch all hook)

Bait: Sting Ray

Fight Time: 25Min

Release Condition: Strong / revived / swam off immediately